Taapsee Pannu Shares An Adorable Click With Her Energy Ball On The Sets Of 'Rashmi Rocket'

As Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Rashmi Rocket, she has found her 'energy ball' while shooting. She shared its picture on her Instagram and introduced it to all her fans. Let’s take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram handle and see who her 'energy ball' is.

Taapsee Pannu’s energy ball on sets

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture in which she can be seen cutely kissing an adorable puppy while she was on the sets of her upcoming movie, Rashmi Rocket. She got clicked by one of the crew members while she was kissing and playing with the pup. In the caption, she stated that the puppy is her energy ball on the sets of her movie, Rashmi Rocket and stated through her hashtags that it was the puppy of the producer of the film and its name was Barfi. All her fans loved her adorable picture with the puppy and they took to Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram to express how much they loved their photo together. Some of them expressed their love through emojis while others wrote how the picture looked amazing. Take a look at how they reacted to Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post.

Also Read Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' Pic On A Race Track Makes Fans Say 'Wow'

Also Read Celina Jaitley Commemorates 14 Years Of 'Apna Sapna Money Money' On Instagram



As Taapsee Pannu is devoted towards her upcoming movie, her Instagram is full of glimpses from the movie that she keeps sharing with her fans to keep them updated about her latest looks. As nothing much has been revealed about her movie, her look definitely depicts that she will be playing the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. In the picture, she looks stunning in a sporty look. In the caption, she stated that this one was going to be one of many firsts. Apart from her fans, many other celebrities also took to her Instagram and commented on her post. Artists namely Tisca Chopra, Jackky Bhagnani, Pooja Ramchandran, Samantha Akkineni, among others, praised her latest movie look.

Also Read Taapsee Pannu Preps For 'Rashmi Rocket' With Bow Yoga Pose

Also Read Taapsee Pannu Shares BTS Still From 'Rashmi Rocket'; Says 'going To Be One Of Many Firsts'

Taapsee Pannu’s movies

Taapsee Pannu’s movies are always a delight for her fans to watch. All the fans are always curious about upcoming Taapsee Pannu’s movies. As she has been sharing posts about one of her upcoming projects, Rashmi Rocket, some of her other upcoming ones include Haseen Dilruba. She also has a Tamil movie to release next year named Jana Gana Mana.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.