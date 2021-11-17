Taapsee Pannu Stayed Blindfolded On The Sets Of 'Blur' To Prepare For Her Performance

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the horror thriller movie Blurr where she will be playing the role of a blind woman.

Pannu has wrapped up the filming of the shot and according to media reports, the actor decided to blindfold herself for 12 hours straight in order to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming movie Blurr.

Taapsee Pannu stayed blindfolded on sets of Blurr

A source told ANI that Taapsee Pannu, in order to prepare for her role in her movie Blurr stayed blindfolded on the sets of the movie for almost 12 hours. They said, "Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7 am she kept the cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast, and team of the film without removing the blindfold."

Apart from Pannu the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead role while Ajay Bahl is directing the movie. Blurr is a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes. The movie will also mark Taapsee' first project as the producer.

Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

Meanwhile, Taapsee was recently seen in the movie sports drama Rashmi Rocket where she played the role of Rashmi Virah Chibber, an Indian track and field athlete from Kutch. The character is based on several Indian sportswomen who were subject to gender testing due to being diagnosed with hyperandrogenism. The movie generally received positive reviews from critics. Pannu took to her Instagram and thanked fans for the overwhelming response towards her movie.

She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts. We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi. Keep the love coming, it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries. #RashmiRocket now on your screens."

The actor will next be seen in the movie Looop Lapeta and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. The film is the official Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed German film Run Lola Run. She is all set to star in the biographical movie based on Women Indian Cricket Team's captain Mithali Raj.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee