Taapsee Pannu To Collaborate With Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra For A Short Film; Check Details

Taapsee Pannu is all set to collaborate with director Sudhir Mishra for an upcoming short film. The yet-untitled film is a part of Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar backed anthology, set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Pannu, who is known for acing her roles across various genres, quipped that the project comes as a socio-political drama, whose story is 'unique and never done before'.

According to ANI reports, Taapsee also hailed Sudhir as a 'brilliant' filmmaker who is solid with his craft. She quipped "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with a brilliant filmmaker like Sudhir Sir who is so solid with his craft. And mostly it feels like homecoming working again with Anubhav Sir and Bhushan Sir".

Spilling details about the project, Taapsee quipped, "The story is unique and never done before, it’s a socio-political drama that spans across two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop." Taapsee, who has earlier collaborated with Sinha in films like Mulk and Thappad, says it feels like a homecoming to collaborate with him again. "Anubhav Sir knows how to channel the best in me. Being surrounded by masterful filmmakers like these is a blessed experience", she added.

Sudhir also spoke about the project, quipping that it's “about the idea of being young, about how one generation passes the baton to the next.” For Sudhir, it's one of the best stories which would leave an incredible mark on the audiences. Heaping praises on Taapsee, he added, "Taapsee is easily one of the finest artists of today’s times. She has carved for herself a niche that comprises some path-breaking films. Her spirit is what will elevate the film.”

Lastly, Bhushan Kumar also mentioned that the promising artists onboard the project will 'whip it up into a marvellous movie'. He said he's extremely excited to take the story to the finish line.

Image: FACEBOOK/@TAAPSEEPANNU/ ANI