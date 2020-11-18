Taapsee Pannu To Take 3-month Cricket Training Before Kick-starting 'Shabaash Mithu' Shoot

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to start working on her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu from January 2021 onwards. The actor will reportedly continue her rigorous cricket lessons for the next three months. For playing the role of Mithai Raj in the sports-drama flick, the actor revealed that she would continue to keep practising the sport for the entire duration of Shabaash Mithu.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Taapsee Pannu expressed that she would be 'breathing cricket' in the new year. The actor added that she would continue to practice the sport for the whole duration of Shabaash Mithu’s filming. She will step into the shoes of Mithai Raj for the biographical drama movie. Pannu had reportedly kick-started her training with Indian women’s team skipper, Mithali Raj’s friend and fellow cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer at the beginning of 2020. However, the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown had delayed the sessions.

Speaking about Rashmi Rocket, the actor disclosed that the filming of most of her races would take place in December 2020. The actor has refused to slow down after the pandemic. She has reportedly started shooting for her third movie, Rashmi Rocket. The Akarsh Khurana-directorial will feature her as a Kutch-based sprinter. Right now, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing glimpses of her training through her official social media handles.

Taapsee Pannu also intends to take her customary year-end break in February. The actor revealed that she would plan the same after finishing the filming of Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapata. Talking about choosing the country for her next vacation, Pannu shared her preference according to the places which were allowing tourists. Among many, the actor described that she had visited Maldives and Dubai as they were the two possible options during that time.

However, Pannu had been focussing on her current projects, after which she would work on Shabaash Mithu. The actor has several upcoming movies in her kitty. She said that their were several other projects in the pipeline and announcements will be made soon. m

