Taapsee Pannu Vs Karishma Tanna: Who Aced The Ethnic Saree Better?

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu and Karishma Tanna never fail to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. Here is the time where they slayed in their ethnic saree look.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Celebrities never fail to make heads turn with their ethnic outfits. Some of the most popularly worn traditional outfits include sarees, lehengas, salwar kameez and palazzos. If there is one ethnic outfit that can seldom go wrong on for any occasion, it is inevitably the classic ethnic saree.

Be it a cocktail party or your best friend's reception, an ethnic saree look is enough to glam up any occasion. One can take cues from celebrities for acing the outfit effortlessly. The same goes for actors Karishma Tanna and Taapsee Pannu who have aced the look every time they have stepped out in a saree. Check out their photos below.

Chic is the Word!

Like her films, Taapsee believes in some profound experimentation when it comes to traditional outfits. Taapsee Pannu is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this patterned orange and saffron striped saree with sleeveless white blouse top which is looking lovely on her slender frame. Her stylish hairdo and minimal accessories add all the more elegance to this look. Check out the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A true blue diva

Karishma Tanna is one television actor who is an undisputed fashion icon. Karishma is exuding oomph in this red sleeveless saree. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant is also flaunting her toned back in this gorgeous saree. Karishma has gone minimal with her makeup but is nevertheless looking like a visual delight. She has just opted for hoop earrings to go with the entire look. Who do you think aced the ethnic saree look better? Let us know in the comments section. 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

