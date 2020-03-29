Taapsee Pannu Wins Award For 'Badla', Pens A Heartwarming Message For Team

Taapsee Pannu amazed fans with her performance as Naina Sethi in the Sujoy Ghosh revenge drama film Badla which released in theatres in 2019. The actor recently won the first Best Actress award for the film and shared an update through her social media accounts.

She shared pictures of herself with the trophy and also penned a long note wherein she thanked the entire team of the film including her co-star Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Sujoy Ghosh.

She wrote, "The first one for #Badla...For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal".

Taapsee also thanked the team of presenters who ensured the 'perfect release' for the 'unconventional film' and wrote a special note for her co-star. She said, "For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career!".

Have a look:

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

The actor was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha-directed film Thappad which released in theaters in February. She received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike for her nuanced performance in the film about domestic violence.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

