Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Filming 'Women In Blue' Skipper Mithali Raj Biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to add another impactful performance to her kitty as she gears up for her upcoming sports biographical drama film Shabaash Mithu. The movie will serve as a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj who is the captain of the women's national cricket team and the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. The hype around the film was intensified with the actor updating her fans about the same via her social media. Here's another update on the forthcoming sports drama.

Taapsee Pannu wraps up Shabaash Mithu

Taking to her Instagram on November 9, the 34-year-old actor shared a glimpse into the upcoming sports film whilst announcing the wrap of the film. In the picture, the actor was seen in her blue jersey along with three of her co-stars. They were captured candidly having a chat as they stood against the huge cricket stadium. Pannu's caption also served as a meaningful insight into the film as she wrote that she dreamt of having a 'Women in Blue' team one day. She wrote,

''8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya that, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi….. “Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi…. #ShabaashMithu. ITS A FILM WRAP!'' She also urged her fans to anticipate the world cup next year by writing, ''Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue''

Previously she shared a glimpse into her shooting day on the sets through her Instagram story. She shared an image of her sleeping in her van by calling it 'House on wheels' and wrote, ''When you have only five hours before you get up and report on set, you sleep on set, in your house on wheels #nightinmyvan''

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and started filming in April. The film was also reportedly shot in Lord’s cricket ground in London. She shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram by writing, ''Soaking it in…

The meta moment… #LordsStadium #WorldCup2017 #WomenInBlue Nearing the end :)'' The makers are yet to announce an official release date for the film.

