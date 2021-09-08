Last Updated:

Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Shoot Of Her Maiden Production 'Blurr': Bhumi & Sonakshi React

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrap of her upcoming film 'Blurr'. The film marks Pannu's debut as a producer.

Actor Taapsee Pannu currently has several projects lined up. While the actor is waiting for the release of her film Annabelle Sethupathi, Pannu on Wednesday announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film Blurr, which would mark her debut producer. The actor announced the film's wrap via Instagram and gave another glimpse of her character.

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting in Nainital, Uttarakhand, for the past few months. The actor shared several Instagram posts which gave an insight into her character from her maiden production Blurr. Recently, the Thappad actor shared another photo from the sets of her upcoming flick to announce the film's wrap. In the photo, Taapsee was seen blindfolded while she faced her back to the camera. The caption read, "Andddddddds it’s a WRAP ! See you next year at the movies. The first ones are always special!" Her Saand Ki Aankh co-actor, Bhumi Pednekar, cheered for her in the comment section as she wrote, "Yay yay ❤️." Sonakshi Sinha also reacted to the post and wrote, "That was quicccck!!! Congratulations 🙌."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu's production house announcement

The actor made the official announcement about her production house Outsiders Films on July 14, 2021. Pannu shared a photo with her business partner Pranjal. She also promised her fans to deliver good content. She wrote, "Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for 'Outsiders Films' while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers !." Several Bollywood celebrities praised Pannu for her new venture. Dia Mirza wished her the best and wrote, "O nice 🦁 May you both tell many good stories."

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Latest deets on the upcoming film Blurr

The film Blurr is scheduled to release in 2022. The film is being helmed by Ajay Bahl, known for Section 375 and BA Pass. Tapsee Pannu is producing the film under her banner Outsiders Films. She will also star in the film alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

(Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram)

