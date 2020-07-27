Taapsee Pannu Shares A Monochrome Photo But Her Cryptic Caption Steals The Show; See Post

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu shared a photo of herself on social media today, on Monday, July 27, 2020. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a monochrome picture on the platform. The actor also tagged her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza in the caption. Check out Taapsee Pannu’s post on social media:

Taapsee Pannu's monochrome photo

Actor Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram and shared her photo on her official account. It features the Bollywood star posing with a dazzling smile on her face. The monochrome photo is supposedly a part of the ongoing social media challenge where various celebrities are posting their black-and-white pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

Taapsee Pannu has donned a collared vintage dress and paired it with an embroidered jacket. The actor has sported a bow, oversized frames, and floral earrings to complete her look. Moreover, she has tied her hair in a low ponytail and opted for minimal makeup with glossy lips. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Taapsee Pannu has written a quote by a famous personality. It reads, “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile” – Bolt”. Furthermore, she has tagged Bollywood star Dia Mirza in the caption. Check out her black-and-white photo:

Dia Mirza is all hearts on Pannu's photo

Taapsee Pannu’s social media post has garnered a positive response on the photo-sharing platform. Among others, her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza also dropped friendly emoticons featuring heart, smiley, and hands in the comment section. The latter has also been a part of this challenge and has shared a monochrome selfie on her official handle. Check out her comment on Pannu's Instagram post:

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Response on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post

Taapsee Pannu’s photo received more than 2,76,000 likes and over 1500 comments from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities on Instagram. Her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar also dropped an adorable comment on the photo. On the other hand, the actor’s followers posted heart, fire, sparkle, and smiley emoticons on her social media post. Here are some of them that you must check out right away.

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.