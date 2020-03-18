Taapsee Pannu's Hard-hitting Movie Dialogues That Will Make You Emotional

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors, in this generation. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and amazing on-screen skills. After giving blockbuster movies like, Pink, Badla, Sandh Ki Aankh, and the most recent, Thappad, the actor has definitely made her mark in this industry. Taapsee Pannu is best known for playing a part in critically acclaimed films, based on social issues. The characters played by the actor are mostly very bold. Here are some of the most hard-hitting dialogues of Taapsee Pannu:

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Close Up Pictures That Speak A Lot About Her Flawless Skin

Most hard-hitting dialogues of Taapsee Pannu

Dialogues from Thappad

Jod kar rakhni pade koi cheez to matlab tooti hui hai na.

Usne mujhe mara, pehli baar, nahi maar sakta, bas itni si baat hai.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Pink' Actor; Read

Pata hai uss thappad se kya hua? Uss ek thappad se na, mujhe woh sari unfair cheeze saaf saaf dikhne lagg gayi jisko main undekha karke move on karte ja rahi thi.

Dialogues from Pink

Papa aap chale jaiye. Please papa, aap chale jaiye, mai sab sambhal lungi yaha.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Style Mantra & It Proves That She Is Truly A Vibrant Soul

Sir, he grabbed me. Chod hee nai raha tha sir. I don’t know what came over me, can’t really explain, but sir ek bohot gandi feeling hoti hai jab koi iss tarah sey choota hai. Then I lost it. I am really sorry isko itni zor sey laagi, I didn’t intend to. Kisko acha laagta hai sir ki koi iss tarah chuye, zabardasti?

Jhoot bol rahe hai aap, aur aapke clients bhi. In logo ke request aur insist karne par hum dinner karne gaye the, koi paise maangney ya lene nai gaye the waha pe.

Also Read | #TBT To Taapsee Pannu's Butterfly Attire For 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards; See Pics

Room mai bohot smoke ho rakhi thi aur Andrea bohot time sey wapas nai aai thi, isliye Falak bahar chali gayi. The moment I got up to go, he started touching me. Maine isko warning bhi diya tha, par isne zabardasti pakad ke rakha tha mujhe, tabhi maine iske sir pe bottle mari sir. Agar doobara karega toh doobara kheech ke bottle maarungi iske sir pe mai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.