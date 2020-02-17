Taapsee Pannu's Amazing Summer Skirts That You Would Want To Raid Her Closet For

Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu is widely known for the unconventional roles she has essayed on the big screen so far. Along with her choice of films, the actor also has great taste in fashion.

If her Instagram handle is anything to go by, the actor seems to be in love with skirts. Here’s taking a look at how to style your skirts like Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu opted for a yellow top with white floral work and paired it with a simple white skirt. The actor completed the look with minimal makeup and grey heels.

Taapsee Pannu sported a white buttoned top with a green striped skirt. The actor completed the look with her hair tied into a bun and minimal makeup.

Taapsee Pannu sported a polka top with a black and white striped skirt. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and black heels.

Taapsee Pannu sported a metallic top black and white polka dot skirt. The actor completed the look with her hair tied into her bun, minimal makeup and donned nude heels.

Taapsee Pannu sported a white crop top and ink blue coloured skirt. The actor looked stunning as she completed her look with nude heels and minimal makeup.

Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

