Taapsee Pannu's Amazing Summer Skirts That You Would Want To Raid Her Closet For

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu is considered one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Read on and check out the Saand Ki Aankh actor's skirt outfits to take cues from.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu is widely known for the unconventional roles she has essayed on the big screen so far. Along with her choice of films, the actor also has great taste in fashion.

If her Instagram handle is anything to go by, the actor seems to be in love with skirts. Here’s taking a look at how to style your skirts like Taapsee Pannu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu opted for a yellow top with white floral work and paired it with a simple white skirt. The actor completed the look with minimal makeup and grey heels.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Outfits That Are Perfect Pick For An Office Meeting, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu sported a white buttoned top with a green striped skirt. The actor completed the look with her hair tied into a bun and minimal makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu sported a polka top with a black and white striped skirt. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and black heels.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Has Aced The Versatility Game In Her Outfits Too, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu sported a metallic top black and white polka dot skirt. The actor completed the look with her hair tied into her bun, minimal makeup and donned nude heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu sported a white crop top and ink blue coloured skirt. The actor looked stunning as she completed her look with nude heels and minimal makeup.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Retro Outfits That Give Major 90's Vibes; See Picture Here

Also read | Times When Taapsee Pannu Showcased Her Fun And Quirky Side On Instagram

Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
