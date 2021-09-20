Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta', Mahesh Babu's 'Major', 15 Other Films To Release Next Year

A new slate of 17 films, including Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional language films like the Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta', superhero film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Mahesh Babu's 'Major', is set to release in theatres over the next year, the Sony Pictures Films India announced on Monday. The studio also confirmed in a statement that it will launch four new directors this year.

Despite the huge disruptions in the entertainment industry over the last two years due to the COVID pandemic, the studio has managed to have a vibrant, and diverse slate for the upcoming year. Sharing the news on Twitter, the company wrote, "Sony Pictures Film India is all set to redefine blockbuster entertainment with over fresh releases slated for the next 12 months. Welcome back to the larger than life, joyful, big-ticket films, and to the immersive magic of storytelling that we have all missed so much."

Read the tweet here:

Here is the list of major releases:

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Directed by debutant Balwinder Singh Janjua, known screenplay writer of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan, the film will be a rib-tickling comedy-drama featuring Illeana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will tell the story of a dusky girl who grapples with India’s unrelenting obsession with fair skin.

Looop Lapeta

The Taapsee Pannu-fronted Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of the German film titled Run Lola Run. The film is directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in a prominent role.

Nikamma

The Sabbir Khan directorial is an action entertainer which will star Abhimanyu in the lead along with internet sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Major

Produced by Mahesh Babu, the film is based on the life of 26/11 attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Helmed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the film cast include Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi, Prakash Raj, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi. It will also be released in Malayalam.

Aankh Micholi

The Umesh Shukla directorial revolves around a family of misfits, which stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Divya Dutta in prominent roles.

Other Indian films released by the studio include the underwater thriller 'Dive' which will mark the directorial debut of Nitin Parmar, romantic drama 'Saale Aashiq' helmed by debutant Sidharth-Garima, who worked as writers in Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh among others.

Among the Hollywood films, the studio is all set to release 'Spiderman: No Way Home' directed by Jon Watts which stars Tom Holland, Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage', Rodo Sayagues' 'Don’t Breathe 2' featuring Stephen Lang, 'Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions', Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters - Afterlife', 'Uncharted', 'Morbius', 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City', ‘The Man From Toronto' and 'Bullet Train'