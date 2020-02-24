Taapsee Pannu's Patriotic Movies; From 'Mission Mangal' To 'Naam Shabana'

Movies have the power to influence masses on a large scale. Patriotism is one such genre that evokes the feeling of love for one’s country. Taapsee Pannu has been a part of several patriotic movies that were much loved by the audience. Here is a compilation of her patriotic movies.

Baby

Baby is a 2015 action-thriller helmed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The plot of Baby revolves around a terrorist group who are planning to attack India. A group of agents is sent to stop them from attacking India.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal is a 2019 drama movie helmed by Jagan Shakti and was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studious. Mission Mangal was a multi-starrer movie with an ensemble cast.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirthi Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Mission Mangal is based on the life of scientists at ISRO i.e. Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which was India’s first interplanetary expedition.

Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is a 2017 action-thriller helmed by Shivam Nair. The movie was jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey. Naam Shabana was a prequel to the 2015 movie Baby with Taapsee Pannu reprising her role as Shabana. Along with Taapsee Pannu, the movie starred Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. The spin-off of Baby, Naam Shabana provides the back-story of intelligence agent Shabana about how she becomes a spy.

