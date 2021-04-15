Tabassum Govil Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For Covid-19

TV personality Tabassum Govil, best known as the host of the popular show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, was recently admitted to the hospital as she tested positive for Covid-19. Tabassum's son, Hoshang Govil, announced on Instagram that his mother has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative. Read more here.

Tabassum Govil gets discharged

Tabassum's son shared a picture of his mother on Instagram and announced that the actress had been discharged from the hospital and will be returning home after she tested negative for the Covid-19 virus. In the photo, the actress was seen in a wheelchair posing for the camera with her son and one of the hospital staff members. Tabassum's son thanked all her fans for constant support and prayers in the caption. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Hoshang wrote, "With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great".

Fans react to Tabassum's son Hoshang Govil's post

Fans quickly filled the comment section with messages like 'take care' and speedy recovery wishes for the actress. One fan wrote that they were glad that the actress was fine and had returned home safely. Another fan left a comment asking the actress to take care.

A look at Tabassum's work

Tabassum Govil started her career as a child actress in 1947 as Baby Tabassum. She is best known as the host of the first talk show on Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. The show aired from 1972 to 1993 wherein the actress interviewed film and TV personalities. She has featured in various movies like Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar, Bari Behen, Deedar and Baiju Bawra. In 2006, Tabsssum returned to the small screen with Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. She was also a judge on a reality stand-up comedy show Ladies Special. Currently, she has started her own channel on YouTube, titled Tabassum Talkies, which consists of nostalgic talks, interviews of celebrities, shayaris, jokes and more.

Source: Tabassum Govil's Instagram

