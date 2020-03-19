Tabu's 'Azmi' Family Connection That Fans Should Know About

Tabu is one of the most acclaimed, veteran actors of Bollywood. She started her career at a very young age. She had an uncredited role in a 1982 film titled Bazaar. Later she played the role of Priya in a 1985 Dev Anand flick Hum Naujawan. Tabu has acted in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She has also starred in English as well as Marathi films. Read on to know more about Tabu’s Azmi connection here:

Tabu's Azmi connection that fans need to know about

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is a renowned television, film, and theatre actor who has starred in several critically acclaimed films. Tabu happens to be Shabana Azmi’s niece. Shabana Azmi has received a Padma Shri award, among many other prestigious awards. For her performance in Ankur, she went on to receive a National Film Award.

Tanvi Azmi

Tanvi Azmi is Shabana Azmi’s sister-in-law and is married to her brother Baba Azmi. Tabu is also the niece of Tanvi Azmi. Tanvi Azmi has played several memorable supporting roles in Bollywood. Azmi is all set to star in a Netflix original titled Tribhanga.

Baba Azmi

Sayyid Baba Azmi, also widely known as Baba Azmi, is Tanvi Azmi’s husband, making him Tabu’s uncle. He is a cinematographer and is known for working in films like Arjun, Beta, Dil, Tezaab, Mr India, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Pukar, which went on to become box-office hits. According to reports, he started his career working as a light technician.

For the unversed, Tabu will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Tabu will be seen in the lead, along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, in this upcoming film. It is slated to be released on July 31, 2020.

