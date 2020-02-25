Tabu's Best Scenes From 'Golmaal Again' That Fans Should Not Miss

Tabu was a part of the action-comedy movie Golmaal Again along with stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade. Tabu essayed the role of Anna Matthew, who has the ability to see spirits and ghosts.

Golmaal Again performed well at the box-office on the first day and has one of the highest openings for a Bollywood film in the year 2017. Tabu's performance in the movie is loved by many fans and also impressed critics. Here are some of the best scenes of Tabu from the comedy flick Golmaal Again.

Tabu's best scenes from the movie Golmaal Again

When Anna explain who the ghost is

At an event, Vasu Reddy reveals that the orphanage would be closed down and moved to another location. The boys get possessed by the spirit and they start to talk in Nana Patekar's voice. This scares Gopal and he thinks of shifting to another house.

The five start fighting and make plans after Lucky gets possessed by a ghost. The five boys later ask Gopal to express his feelings for Damini and by then Pappi comes and reveals the girl they are seeing is not his girlfriend. However, Anna explains to them that the ghost is none other than Khushi, their childhood friend.

When Anna tries to have a conversation with spirits

Anna and everyone else is sitting in the orphanage. Tabu nails the role of a person who talks with ghosts. The scene leaves the audience in splits as Pappi Bhai breaks into his signature character in the movie.

When Anna tries to stop the fight between Khushi and Nikhil

Khushi narrates the story of how she was strangled to death by Nikhil. Nikhil kills Khushi as she threatens him to reach out to the police on learning the fact that he is the one who killed Jamnadas. However, Nikhil arrives at the place and says that there is no evidence to prove that he killed Khushi. This leads to a fight between Nikhil and Khushi. Anna calms down the fight. Fans love watching the way Anna brought to the fight to end.

