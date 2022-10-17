Tabu Calls Playing IG Meera In Thriller 'Drishyam 2' As 'most Difficult' Character: Read

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are all set to play Vijay Salgaonkar and IG Meera M Deshmukh again in the upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 2. The movie will mark the official sequel to the 2015 film and will see most of its cast reprise their roles. While the movie saw Tabu in a fierce avatar, she recently revealed it was one of the most difficult characters for her.

The team of Drishyam 2 recently unveiled the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. During the event, Tabu interacted with Pinkvilla and opened up about her police character. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor revealed IG Meera is one of her most difficult characters. She further credited the film's writer for penning such a complex character. Tabu was last seen playing a double role in Bhool Bhuliayya 2 for which she received a lot of praise not only from the audience but also from critics.

She said, "It's one of my most difficult characters. I must give credit for writing this character. It's very unusual for writers to write such a complex character."

Drishyam 2 is the official Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The movie series was originally written and helmed by Jeethu Joseph and has received a lot of praise. The movie series is also remade in Telugu language as Drushyam.

Drishyam 2 cast

The upcoming thriller drama Drishyam 2 will star Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. While Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu will portray IG Meera again. Actor Rajat Kapoor will return as Meera's husband, while Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta will play Nandini Salgaonkar and Anju, respectively. Earlier this year, the film's team also welcomed Akshaye Khanna for a pivotal role. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and the director himself. Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana are also co-producing it. The crime thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tabutiful