Tabu Celebrates 30 Years Of Her Debut Film 'Coolie No 1', Pens Gratitude Note For Team

Versatile actress Tabu who made her debut with the 1991 Telugu film Coolie No.1, which starred the actor with Venkatesh Daggubati clocked 30 years of its release on July 12. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of the film’s popular song titled Kotha Kothaga and penned a gratitude note while thanking the entire team. Tabu wrote how it is unbelievable for her that it has been 30 years since her debut in the entertainment industry. She also thanked the producers and directors for giving him her first break.

Tabu celebrates 30 years of her debut film

“Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it’s 30 years since my first film Coolie No.1 released. It’s a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude,” she wrote. “To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release, for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom, I will always be Paapa. (baby in Telugu )) My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on-screen taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time, and of never forgetting to enjoy life. Thank you Gurugaru. I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey,” she concluded.

As soon as she posted the video, many of her fans and friends from the industry dropped in messages to congratulate Tabu on her 30 years of journey in cinema. The video showed the two iconic actors dancing in a garden of tulips. She also thanked Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati for sharing the video with her. Rana is the son of producer Suresh Babu. In her hashtags, she also mentioned music director Ilaiyaraaja who composed Kotha Kothaga, and singers SP Balasubramaniam and KS Chitra who rendered it for the film.

Several fans and colleagues of the actress showered love in the comments section of the video. Her Andhadhun co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote, "Wow," followed by a heart emoji. Designer Sandeep Khosla and actress Rasika Dugal left a bunch of hearts in the comment section. One of the followers wrote, “Happy 30 years maam.” Another user wrote, “Congrats on 30 years Tabu jiiii!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wow! 30 saal ho gaye?!” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Your each and every film is best for me tabu mam.”

IMAGE: TABU/Instagram/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.