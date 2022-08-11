Tabu Gets Injured On Sets Of Ajay Devgn Directorial ‘Bholaa’ In Hyderabad

Ajay Devgn and Tabu earlier announced in February that they had begun shooting for the highly-awaited movie Bholaa. While the fans were awaiting more updates about the film, a shocking piece of news was recently reported that claimed that Tabu had been injured on the set while shooting a stunt scene. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Karthi-starrer Tamil hit Kaithi. Apart from Bholaa, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are also gearing up for the release of their movie Drishyam 2.

Ajay Devgn calls it a break after Tabu gets injured on Bholaa sets

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Tabu was filming a scene in which she was driving a truck in a jungle with a bunch of people chasing her on bikes. As one of the bikes collided with the truck, some pieces of glasses flew and cut Tabu right above her eye. The reports further revealed that Tabu began to bleed after the glass pieces hit her forehead post which she received medical help on set. The medical help informed the outlet that Tabu’s injury was minor and she will not be receiving any stitches on the gash. Furthermore, soon after the accident occurred, Ajay Devgn, the director, and producer of the film called for a break allowing Tabu to take a rest and recover from the accident.

More about Bholaa

The upcoming film, Bholaa, will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma and Ajay Devgn will take on the lead in the movie alongside Tabu. Apart from being the lead actor, Devgn will also be one of the producers on the team of the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. While the release date of the film is not revealed, it is expected to hit the theatres in 2023. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Tamil action-thriller starring Karthik Sivakumar in the lead role which was all about an ex-convict and his mission to reunite with his daughter after he is released from prison.

Ajay Devgn announced his next venture Bholaa through his official Instagram handle. He mentioned, "Excited to share with all of you Bholaa, the official remake of the Tamil super hit Kaithi, that has Tabu and me in the lead. Will release worldwide on March 30th, 2023. The action-drama is directed by Dharmendra Sharma."

