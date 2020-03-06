Tabu's 'Hera Pheri': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie

Tabu is usually seen essaying unconventional roles in the movies. She has come a long way in her acting career and is still successful today. Having essayed some unconventional roles in films like Astitva, Cheeni Kum and Virasat, fans are always eager to know the kind of role the actor will be playing in the movies.

Tabu was recently seen on the screen portraying the role of Ananya in the movie titled Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring alongside Saif Ali Khan. Known for her performance in various movies, she garnered some attention in the flick Hera Pheri. The movie, released in the year 2000, is helmed by Priyadarshan and features Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in eminent roles. Here are some of the interesting trivia about the movie:

Interesting trivia about Tabu in the movie Hera Pheri:

Initially, Karishma Kapoor was offered to essay the lead role but declined it because she thought the role in the movie is not substantial for her. After Karishma Kapoor, the lead role was passed on to Mamta Kulkarni. But again there were some controversies and Tabu was finally chosen to essay the lead role.

Paresh Rawal's character Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte became a superhit and is now considered an iconic character of Bollywood films. This follows the iconic character Gabbar Singh, Don, Anthony Gonsalves, Mogambo and many more.

The song is also known for its melodious songs and lyrics. Raveena Tandon was later replaced later by Namrata Shirodkar for the song.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a tough time when his movies were not performing well. However, his movies Sangarsh and Jaanwar released in the year 1999, performed quite well. But with Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar was known for his unique comic talent and fans loved watching him essaying some comedy roles.

Sunil Shetty's role in the flick was initially offered to Sanjay Dutt.

