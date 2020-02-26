Tabu’s Most Exquisite Formal Outfits You Must Check Out Right Away

Tabu started her journey in Bollywood with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the Bollywood diva and over the years, she has established herself as a leading actor in the industry. In her star-studded career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well, like The Namesake and Life Of Pi.

There is no doubt that Tabu has truly aced her game on the silver screen but off-camera, she has been a fashionista through and through. If you do not know what to wear for your next important meeting or interview, then take these outfit inspirations from Tabu.

Formal outfits by Tabu

1. A black dress can't go wrong, especially at your workplace. Tabu’s entire look is apt on for any formal occasion. You can also complete the look with a pair of colourful pumps if you like to play around.

2. Take your fashion game a notch higher at your workplace with this maxi dress. The statement sleeve that Tabu has opted for paired with the V neckline gives it a formal approach. Tie your hair up into a bun like Tabu, hop into a pair of black heels and you are good to go.

3. This is a style that you can go for even daily. A simple trouser and white shirt are your safest bet and good to go option at all times. Tabu has styled the look with a similar coloured belt and open hair with minimal makeup.

4. Everything about this look shouts out that Tabu looks like a boss lady. She donned this black off-shoulder dress for the poster of Andhadhun. You can tie your hair up into a bun like her and put simple red lipstick before you step out.

