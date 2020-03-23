Tabu's Most Memorable Cameo Appearances That You Should Not Miss

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the most acclaimed Indian actors. The actor is popular for her spot-on acting skills and sharp looks. At 48 years of age, the Haider actor is still giving out some major fashion goals to fans and followers. Tabu has always been at the peak of her style. Below are some of her special appearances in many of her films. Read on to know more details:

Main Hoon Na

Tabu has an uncredited cameo in the movie Main Hoon Na. The action-drama stars Shah Rukh Khan and Susmita Sen in lead roles. The movie is directed by Farah Khan and is among the most popular films of SRK.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om is among the most popular movies of its decade. The critically acclaimed movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Tabu made a special appearance in the movie during the song Deewangi.

Talvar

This Meghna Gulzar-directed film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Tabu makes a guest appearance in the film as Irrfan’s wife, Reema Kumar in the movie. The story revolves around an investigator who tackles the various perspectives surrounding a gruesome double homicide.

Sanju

In the movie Sanju, Tabu has a cameo appearance as herself in the film. This is the scene where she announces Sanjay Dutt’s award. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and the story is about the life of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman was released in 2020 and the movie received high praise from the critics. It also did quite well at the box office. The movie revolves around the life of a middle-aged man who loves partying. One day, he finds out that he has a daughter and his life takes a massive turn. The movie also has Tabu’s special appearance as Saif Ali Khan’s wife and Alia Furniturewala’s mother in the film.

