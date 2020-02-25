Tabu’s Most Memorable Comic Roles You Should Not Miss

Tabu is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has received several accolades and awards for her contribution to Indian cinema, including the Padma Shri. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. In addition to playing serious roles, Tabu has also played numerous comical roles that impressed critics and fans. Here are her most memorable roles in comedy flicks:

Tabu’s comic roles until now

1. Biwi No.1 (1999)

Tabu played the role of Lovely, a Punjabi woman and the wife of Anil Kapoor’s character. Her role of the jolly Lovely captured all our hearts. The film also starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Over the years, Biwi No. 1 has gone on to be regarded as a cult classic.

2. Hera Pheri (2000)

Tabu played one of the lead roles in this Priyadarshan-directorial. She played the role of Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar who gets a job that was originally designated to Suniel Shetty’s character from the film. The movie is considered to be one of the best comedy films of all time in Bollywood even today. Over the years, the film has garnered a strong cult following.

3. Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Tabu was last seen in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. The film saw Tabu play the role of Ananya who was Saif Ali Khan’s previous partner and the mother of their daughter. The hilarious ride that they take on after Saif Ali Khan discovers the truth is a must-watch. The film was also the debut of Alaya Furniturewala in Bollywood.

4. Andhadhun (2018)

Tabu played the role of Simi Sinha in this comedy thriller. She played the role of a woman who is on the run after she murders her husband. The madness that follows in covering up one crime over another paired with Ayushmann Khurrana’s acting is hard to miss. Tabu’s performance in the film was lauded by critics and viewers.

5. Golmaal Again (2017)

Golmaal Again saw Tabu in the role of Anna Matthew, a woman with supernatural abilities who can see ghosts. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and the audience loved Tabu’s performance in the film. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.

