Tabu's Most Memorable Dark Humour Roles One Must Check Out

Tabu is one of the most promising Bollywood actors who has contributed more than thirty years to the Hindi film industry. Starting with Bazaar in 1980, she impressed critics with her roles as a wife in Astitva, mother in Jawaani Jaaneman and an ex-wife in De De Pyaar De. She has carved a niche for herself with her unconventional roles. Therefore, we have compiled some of her films in which Tabu’s is acing her dark humour game.

Here are some of the best Bollywood films in which Tabu’s dark humour game is strong

1. De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is a romantic-comedy movie starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Akiv Ali, this film depicts an unusual love story involving a middle-aged divorcee man and a woman who is almost half his age. Before uniting, the duo has to face various obstacles that are lying on their way.

Ashish (Ajay Devgn) falls head over heels in love with Ayesha ( Rakul Preet Singh) and decides to introduce her to his family. Without realizing the consequences, Ayesha accompanies him to India, only to discover how much his family hates him. During these serious moments, Tabu’s character adds the much-needed Masala in the lovey-dovey moments.

Manju’s insecurities about her ex-husband are quite evident by her sarcastic remarks. Moreover, Ayesha and Manju use the metaphor of an old and a new car to describe their values in Ashish’s life. Tabu in De Pyaar De was quite different and it is considered to be one of her most memorable roles.

2. Haider

Haider stars Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this 2014 crime-drama film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir’s disputes, the movie revolves around Haider (Shahid Kapoor), who desperately seeks answers for his father’s disappearance.

Tabu portrays Haider’s mother, Ghazala Meer. Although she is a victim of the political system, she has hidden numerous secrets from her son. Most of the time, she tries to save her child. However, she has no regrets for assisting the cold-blooded murder of her husband. She is also romantically involved with her brother Khurram, after her husband’s demise.

3. Andhadhun

Andhadhun is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. This black comedy crime thriller film is loosely based on Olivier Treiner’s L’Accordeur. Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. He fakes his blindness and witnesses Simi (Tabu) killing her rich husband with her lover. Her sharp-wittiness unveils the truth and she leaves no stone unturned in keeping all the evidence at bay.

