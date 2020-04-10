Tabu's Most Memorable Poses That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Over the years, Tabu has established herself as one of the finest actors in the industry. She kickstarted her journey with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Tabu has received several accolades and awards for her contributions to the film industry including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. She has also been a part of several international projects like The Namesake and Life Of Pi. These films brought her acclaim from the international film industry as well.

Tabu had undoubtedly aced her game on the silver screen but off-camera, she has been a fashionista through and through. If you have also been often clueless about how to get the perfect pose for your next Instagram worthy picture, then you need to get your lessons right from the diva herself. Take a look at some of the most stunning poses by Tabu.

Taking posing cues from Tabu in these pictures

1. This picture was taken when Tabu recently walked the ramp for designer Gaurang Shah. The actor wore a majestic printed saree for the show and walked the entire ramp by holding her pallu up. This pose gave the onlookers a good view of the design of the outfit.

2. Tabu posed for this picture during a recent photoshoot. She is posing with her legs crossed. This pose works best if you are wearing an outfit of short length. In this picture, Tabu donned a simple black dress paired with black strappy heels.

3. Tabu wore this all-white outfit for a photoshoot. The open hair-do gives the whole look a messy feel to it. Tabu posed for the picture by sitting up and keeping her hands and legs crossed. Tabu chose to keep her make-up minimal with nude lipstick.

4. Tabu has aced the sleeping pose in this picture for a recent photoshoot. She has donned a red, maxi dress for a recent photoshoot. She did a high ponytail hair-do and completed the look with smokey eye makeup.

