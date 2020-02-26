Tabu’s Outfits That Help Style Effortlessly During This Wedding Season

Over the years, Tabu has established herself as a prominent actor in the Indian film industry. She debuted in 1982 with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar. Today she has several hit films under her hat including Chandni Bar, Hera Pheri, Haider, etc.

Tabu has also been playing a leading character in international films like The Namesake and Life of Pi. She has received several accolades and awards including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. If you did not know yet, Tabu is quite a fashionista when she is off-camera. If you are confused about what to wear for the next party in this wedding season, then here is your inspiration.

Tabu’s outfits you can wear this wedding season

1. Tabu recently walked the ramp for designer Gaurang during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. She chose to go traditional with a black lehenga with golden detailing. She also styled the dupatta in a saree style and there is no doubt that she looked gorgeous.

2. Rock the next cocktail party dressed in this black shimmery dress. The off-shoulder sleeve adds to the glamour quotient of the outfit. You can further style it with a smokey eye and statement earrings.

3. There is nothing that is not stunning about this outfit by Tabu. This lehenga donned by the actor is the perfect bridesmaid outfit you can opt for. Keep your accessories to the minimal level so that the detailing of the outfit can speak volumes for itself.

4. One can never go wrong with the classic Anarkali especially during the wedding season. Tabu recently donned this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla embroidered lehenga for an event. She styled the outfit with a classic bun and statement earrings.

