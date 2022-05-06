Tabu Reflects On The Journey Of Women In Industry; 'They Are Given Layered Characters Now'

Touted as one of the prominent and established actors in the Indian film industry, Tabu recently reflected on the journey of female actors in Indian cinema. With critically acclaimed films to her name like Andhadhun, Drishyam, Haider and many more, the seasoned actor has established herself as one of the most versatile artists in Bollywood. She has a career spanning over four decades with an impressive resume to her name.

Having worked so many years, Tabu has witnessed and served as a forerunner in improving the roles of female actors in the industry over time. She continues to bag meaty roles in Bollywood including her upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

Tabu on journey of female actors in industry

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 50-year-old actor commended the growth of Indian cinema over the years as she pointed out that female characters are playing significant roles in ventures. From OTT to television, Tabu stated that women are being offered 'really interesting' and 'layered' characters to play nowadays.

The seasoned actor also pointed out that a similar scenario would be considered a 'big' deal 20 years ago. However, in today's times, the actor stated, that it has become 'almost like a prerequisite.

On the work front, the actor dished out her upcoming ventures by talking about highly anticipated films like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more. After being asked if she had any international projects in her kitty, Tabu answered by stating that her schedule is packed with five films coming out this year as a result she cannot accept more projects.

She also revealed that she has started filming the highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 2. The actor shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram as she welcomed actor Akshaye Khanna to the venture. Sharing a picture with the seasoned actor, she wrote, ''Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented.''

However, the actor admitted that she is not completely closing the doors on international projects stating that she would consider it if 'something good' comes along her way. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tabutiful