Tabu To Take A Covid-19 Test After Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive

On March 22, 2021, Kartika Aaryan confirmed the news of testing positive for coronavirus. He took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans, asking them to give him 'dua'. During a routine Covid-19 test of the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast and crew, the lead actor was found to be Covid positive. The actor was asymptomatic and has ever since been under home quarantine.

Naturally, the people present on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 were advised to undergo another Covid test including Tabu. The actor was shooting with Kartik Aaryan on March 22, 2021, before his reports confirmed that he was Covid positive. Kiara Advani, who is also a part of the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast, and director Anees Bazmee too would be undergoing a Covid test, according to Bollywood Hungama.

A source has revealed that Kartik Aaryan was maintaining all the precautions and protocols on the sets. He would have a dedicated person just to keep his sanitisation kit handy.

Kartik Aaryan tests Covid positive

Tabu had joined the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast on March 15, 2021. Both Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan had welcomed the actor with their own Instagram posts. Kartik Aaryan selfie with Tabu, Kiara Advani and Anees Bazmee. Tabu was seated behind a panel of transparent plastic. Kiara Advani posted a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the selfie with the words "Welcome Back Tabu" to her Instagram Story.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast welcomes Tabu

Reportedly, Tabu was reluctant to join the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast because of the Covid-19 scare. When she was agreed to join the film, she prepared for her safety by making her own bio-bubble. She also took to her Instagram handle to promote the usage of masks and maintaining precautions to be safe against the coronavirus.

In her Instagram Story, Tabu wore a pink saree and a surgical mask. She pointed towards a banner that read, "Notice: Wear a Mask". Similar signs were also present in the background of the actor's picture.

Tabu promotes wearing a mask to fight the pandemic

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shooting began in March 2020 in Lucknow but was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. The shooting was resumed in December 2020. The producers had hoped for the movie's shooting to be wrapped up in the months of February or March. The cast and crew members had to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test twice a week.

(Image courtesy: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan Instagram)