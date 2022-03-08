Tabu wraps second schedule of 'Khufiya'

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Actor Tabu on Tuesday said she has finished shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film "Khufiya".

The Netflix movie marks the actor's third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after "Maqbool" and "Haider".

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew.

"End of schedule 2. #Khufiya," the 50-year-old actor wrote.

"Khufiya" is billed as a film inspired by true events. It is based on the popular espionage novel "Escape to Nowhere" by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.

"All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover," the streamer had earlier shared.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, "Khufiya" began production last year.

Tabu will also be seen in the caper thriller "Kuttey", which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

She also has the comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", the crime thriller "Drishyam 2", and action thriller "Bholaa" in the pipeline. PTI JUR RDS RDS

