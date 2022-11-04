Tabu's Birthday: Ajay Devgn Extends Wishes To 'Drishyam' Co-star, Farah Khan Sends Love

Tabu has been receiving heartfelt wishes from fans, friends as well as film industry colleagues on her 52nd birthday today, November 4. The actor received a shoutout from her longtime collaborator Ajay Devgn, as he shared a behind-the-scenes video of their forthcoming project together Bholaa to wish her. Tabu's close pal and filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a trail of their throwback pictures while reflecting on her 3-decade-long bond with the birthday girl.

Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan and more wish Tabu on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 4, Ajay dropped a video from Bholaa sets featuring Tabu with a small injury on her forehead, smiling away. In the caption, he wrote, "Kaahe ghabraaye? (why be scared) Happy birthday @tabutiful #SetsOfBholaa." Take a look.

On the other hand, Farah Khan penned a long note for her 'most talented friend' on Instagram, accompanied by a series of their throwback photos. "My Jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. n they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if u were playing a dead body ud still act better than everyone, love u forever."

Reacting to her post, Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful creature, Tabu.” Others like Aditi Rao Hydari as well as Patralekhaa also dropped comments.

Anil Kapoor, who collaborated with Tabu more than two decades back, shared glimpses from their movies and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Tabu! Looking forward to our next collaboration soon! Can't believe it’s been almost 24 years since Biwi No. 1 & Virasat!"

Happy Birthday #Tabu! Looking forward to our next collaboration soon! Cant believe it’s been almost 24 years since Biwi No. 1 & Virasat! pic.twitter.com/ZThKXuMgS1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 4, 2022

On the work front, Tabu will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Bholaa, which is slated to release in March next year. The film comes as the remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @FARAHKHANKUNDER)