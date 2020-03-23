Tabu's Bridal Looks Which Are Fashion Inspiration To Every Bride-to-be

Bollywood actor Tabu was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya F. Tabu has been posting some of the best traditional looks on her social media accounts. Tabu’s Instagram is a treat to be brides who can to take fashion inspirations from Tabu’s photos. Check out some of the best bridal looks sported by the actor.

Tabu’s photos in bridal wear

The lehenga is made of a special leheriya Chanderi Silk and is an ode to the old vintage textile. The combination of red, black and gold is nothing short of inspirational. The heavy lehenga is an instant eye-catcher. Tabu paired the look with just a heavy golden necklace. She looked like an epitome of grace as she walked down the ramp.

Tabu’s heavily sequinned dress was a vision to behold. The covered neckline of the dress adds a certain regal look to the attire. Tabu left her hair open and wore golden coloured makeup to highlight the dress. She looked enchanting in the bridal look.

The white coloured lehenga with a golden design is a perfect bridal look for a wedding. The pink and golden border of the dupatta and the heavily designed neckline of the dress adds glamour to the look. Tabu complemented the look with a pair of heavy dangling earrings and tied her hair in a stylish updo.

Tabu looks like a dream in the multi-coloured lehenga. Contrary to re previous looks, the lehenga has an embroidery. The contrasting heavily embroidered blouse is perfectly complemented by the lehenga and a plain dupatta. Tabu wore a mang tika as well as a few bangles in each of her. The bridal look is nothing short of inspirational.

