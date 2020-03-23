The Debate
Tabu's Bridal Looks Which Are Fashion Inspiration To Every Bride-to-be

Bollywood News

Tabu took to her social media and posted a few bridal looks which are too good to miss out. Check out some of the best bridal looks flaunted by the actor. Read.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Bollywood actor Tabu was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya F. Tabu has been posting some of the best traditional looks on her social media accounts. Tabu’s Instagram is a treat to be brides who can to take fashion inspirations from Tabu’s photos. Check out some of the best bridal looks sported by the actor.

Tabu’s photos in bridal wear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

The lehenga is made of a special leheriya Chanderi Silk and is an ode to the old vintage textile. The combination of red, black and gold is nothing short of inspirational. The heavy lehenga is an instant eye-catcher. Tabu paired the look with just a heavy golden necklace. She looked like an epitome of grace as she walked down the ramp.

ALSO READ: Tabu Is An Animal Lover And Her Instagram Bears Testimony To That; Check Posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu’s heavily sequinned dress was a vision to behold. The covered neckline of the dress adds a certain regal look to the attire. Tabu left her hair open and wore golden coloured makeup to highlight the dress. She looked enchanting in the bridal look.

ALSO READ: Tabu' Popular Tamil Movies That Must Be On The Binge-list Of Every Fan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

The white coloured lehenga with a golden design is a perfect bridal look for a wedding. The pink and golden border of the dupatta and the heavily designed neckline of the dress adds glamour to the look. Tabu complemented the look with a pair of heavy dangling earrings and tied her hair in a stylish updo.

ALSO READ: Tabu’s Most Memorable Films Directed By Priyadarshan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu looks like a dream in the multi-coloured lehenga. Contrary to re previous looks, the lehenga has an embroidery. The contrasting heavily embroidered blouse is perfectly complemented by the lehenga and a plain dupatta. Tabu wore a mang tika as well as a few bangles in each of her. The bridal look is nothing short of inspirational.

ALSO READ: Tabu's Most Stunning Looks In Monochrome Pictures You Cannot Miss

 

 

First Published:
