Tabu's Pictures With Other B'town Celebrities Prove That She Is A Social Butterfly

The famous Bollywood personality, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, well-known as Tabu, mainly features in Hindi movies. The actor has also performed in regional movies belonging to Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and more languages. The senior actor and a well-loved Bollywood star has essayed many leading as well as supporting roles in commercially successful movies like Golmaal Again, Hera Pheri, Chachi 420 and many more. All the way through her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Tabu is an active social media user and keeps on posting and updating her social media handles with several pictures. Tabu keeps on posting pictures with many Bollywood actors and friends which proves that she is a social butterfly and loves to hang out. Take a look at these pictures of Tabu with several B’Town celebrities.

Tabu's pictures with other Bollywood actors

Tabu posted this picture during her shooting for the movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman' with Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala.

In this picture, Tabu is seen with the famous Bollywood personality, Salman Khan.

In this post, Tabu is posing with the big fat Bollywood family including many B'town personalities. Some of them are Sushant Singh Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacquline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter, and many more.

The Andhadhun actor is posing with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh in this picture.

In this picture, Tabu is posing with one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors Kajol.

Tabu posted this picture with the whole Golmal family and also his best friend Ajay Devgn.

