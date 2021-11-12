Post the release of the hit song Tumse Bhi Zyada from the upcoming film Tadap, makers have shared another song Tere Siva Jag Mein. The party anthem has left the fans grooving on the peppy number. Sung by Pritam, Shilpa Rao, and Darshan Raval the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

The song also has a rap which has been written and performed by Charan. The song surely looks set to make the chartbuster and follow the Tumse Bhi Zyada which has already become a hit with the fans. The groovy tune of the song makes it very attention-grabbing and the fans surely won't be able to stop themselves from hearing the song on loop.

Ahan Shetty shared the song on Instagram, "#TereSivaJagMein, song out now! #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap[sic].” The upcoming film marks actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s debut in Bollywood. He is the central character in the song and the fans have been praising him ever since the trailer of the film came out. He plays a tough role in the film and opposite him, Tara Sutaria plays the lead role and also features in an impressive avatar.

The foot-tapping number begins with Ahan Shetty lying on his bike with a bottle of alcohol in his hand. His overgrown hair, beard, and moustache are enough to give fans a jilted lover feel. It looks from the song that it is running in the flashback where Ahan is remembering the good times he spent with his ladylove Tara Sutaria.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, Tadap, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria, and written by Rajat Arora, Tadap is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021.

