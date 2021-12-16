‘Tadap’ Bike Making Video: Watch Ahan Shetty Perform Dangerous Stunts For His Debut Film

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted a video of actor Ahan Shetty practising stunts on the motorbike which became an important part of his Bollywood debut-- Tadap. The high-octane action movie, Tadap, has several scenes where Shetty can be seen taking his biking skill to its limits.

Starring actor Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan, and Tara Sutaria, Tadap was released on 3 December 2021. A little less that two weeks after its release, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment posted a 'bike-making video' of Ahan rehearsing the stunts, on social media.

The film production company took to their Instagram handle and posted the video, captioning it, "The bike which accompanied Ishana through his highs and lows in Tadap! Check out what went behind making it."

'Tadap' a huge box office success despite COVID protocols

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap marked the big Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan. The movie became the talk of the town for many reasons, one of which was its decision to star two Gen X actors - Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty - and another was its soulful music.

Despite, the COVID 19 pandemic, the movie has done very well in the box office. The cast celebrated the box office success of Tadap as the entire team was spotted at a lunch session at the ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala's residence.

The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, was released on 3 December 2021. Ahan Shetty has recently expressed gratitude for the love he got for Tadap by sharing it on the Instagram handle. He posted a picture and captioned it, "To anyone who’s watched, thank you. To anyone who plans on watching, thank you. Ishana will forever be a part of me."

Tadap is a Mussoorie based film, in which Ishana (Ayan Shetty) meets Ramisa who returns to the country after staying abroad and falls in love with her. The relationship gets hit by an unexpected storm. When things seem almost alright in their finality, Ishana has one more draconian hurdle thrown his way.

Ahan can be seen performing all the stunts, from the creation of the bike to riding and performing a stunning wheelie.

(Image: @ahan.shetty/@nadiadwalagrandson/Instagram)