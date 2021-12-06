'Tadap' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahan Shetty, Tara Starrer Maintained Pace On Sunday

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty recently made his debut with the latest romance drama Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. The film hit the theatre screens on December 3, 2021, and soon became the talk of the town. While the film received positive pre-release reviews from several actors, it came out to be a good start for Ahan Shetty. Here is how the film did on its debut weekend.

Both Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria were widely lauded ahead of the Tadap's release as many Bollywood stars attended the film's premiere. From Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan, many wished the actors all the best for the film, which created a buzz among the fans. After earning a constant amount of Rs 4 crores on its first two days, the film maintained pace on its debut Sunday.

Tadap box office collection Day 3

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the latest romance drama debuted on 1656b screens across India. The movie's first-day graph saw an upper trend with 20% occupancy and later remained constant. The first Sunday of the film was expected to bring much difference to the film's box office collection after it earned a total of Rs 8.17 crores on its first two days. According to the latest figures by Box Office India, Tadap crossed Rs 13 crores on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The film did a business of 5.25 crores by the end of its first weekend. Tadap earned Rs 4.05 crores after its first day in theatres and a total of Rs 4.12 crores on Day 2. The collection is a good start for Ahan Shetty as the viewers welcomed him with an open heart to the film industry. However, the film's IMDb rating dropped to 6.2 on 10 after achieving around 8 on its first day.

More about Tadap

The plot of the romance drama revolves around Ahan Shetty's Ishana and Tara Sutaria's Ramisa. Ishana and US-return Ramisa fall for each other after meeting in Mussoorie and plan to live the rest of their lives together. However, Ramisa's father does not agree with their relationship and try to break them off leaving Ishana broken-hearted. The film also cast Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, Sumit Gulati and Rajesh Khera in supporting roles. While Milan Luthria helmed the film, it was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh