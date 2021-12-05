'Tadap' Day 2 BO Collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria Starrer Shows No Growth In Theatres

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap hit the theatre screens on December 3, 2021. The romance-drama, which starred Tara Sutaria as the leading lady was one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year. While the film's pre-release reviews from Bollywood celebs created a buzz among viewers, here is how the film did on its second day in Indian theatres.

Debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria both were widely lauded for their performances in the latest flick. Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and more praised the young talents for their soulful acting. But, some viewers did not enjoy the film much as its IMDb rating also went down to 6.1. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has done fairly well, especially for a debutant, as it gave Ahan Shetty a warm welcome to the industry.

Tadap box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tadap was screened in 1656 screens across the country. The film's first-day graph saw an upper trend with 20% occupancy and earned a total of Rs 4.05 crores. The debut weekend of the film was touted to be very crucial, but, the graph remained constant as the movie's first and send day's collection came out to be nearly the same. As per the figures provided by Box Office India, Tadap Day 2 box office collection was Rs 4.25 crores. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 8.30 crores. Despite such constant figures, Tadap came out to do much better than John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, which was released last week. Satyameva Jayate 2's first-day collection reached about Rs 3 crores.

More about Tadap

The latest romance drama Tadap is the official remake of 2018 hit Telugu film RX 100. The film's plot revolves around Ishana and US-return Ramisa, two young individuals, who fall in love with each other. After a whirlwind romance, the two decide to spend the rest of their lives together. However, their peaceful well-being is disrupted when Ramisa's father decides to separate them. This Milan Luthria directorial is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tadap cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Sumit Gulati and Rajesh Khera playing supporting roles.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh