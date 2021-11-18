Tadap Director Milan Luthria Says Ahan Shetty Reminded Him Of 'Ajay Devgn From Early Days'

Ahan Shetty will soon be making his Bollywood debut through Milan Luthria's romantic action movie Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role alongside Ahan. Talking about the first time he met Ahan, Luthria said that the young actor reminded him of Ajay Devgn from his early days.

In an interview with ANI, director of the upcoming romantic drama, Milan Luthria shared his first impression of Ahan Shetty. He said, "My journey with Ahan or his journey with me has been an unexpected and instinctive one. I didn't know that something like this would come my way when Sajid (Nadiadwala) called me to talk about launching Ahan. I recalled a picture of his that I had seen a few months before that and I had liked it. There was something very endearing about him - a well-built guy with an air of innocence and integrity around him. So I asked if I could meet him."

He added, "We met and he came across as a very open, straightforward young man and I decided that I should test him to see what kind of work we can do together. He (Ahan) reminded me of a very early Ajay Devgn, smouldering eyes, little underplay of emotions but still conveying them beautifully and not going over the top. Ahan is a sensitive actor and responds instinctively. I don't think there is any method, except to go with what he feels. He did ask relevant questions. One thing I found very new and refreshing about him was that he never came to see the monitor. A lot of actors especially at the start of their careers want to see how they look or how the shot looks like and whether they want to do another take."

Meanwhile, Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100, Ahan is set to play the role of Ishana while Tara will play the role of Ramisa. The movie depicts an intense love story between two-star crossed lovers and is slated to release in theatres on December 3.

Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty/@milan.a.luthria