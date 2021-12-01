'Tadap' Premiere: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Spotted Making A Red-carpet Appearance

Last Updated: 1st December, 2021 23:29 IST

Athiya and KL Rahul also struck a pose with Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff and the Shetty family at the screening on Wednesday, December 1.

KL Rahul supported Ahan Shetty by attending the screening for Tadap and wore a beige suit, which he paired with a black T-shirt and Jordans.

The actor who was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor often posts adorable pictures with him online and fans are gaga over them.

Athiya Shetty arrived at the screening donning an all-black attire, which she styled with a jacked and silver necklace.

