'Tadap' Premiere: Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Spotted Making A Red-carpet Appearance

Athiya Shetty and her rumoured beau KL Rahul attended the screening for Ahan Shetty's upcoming movie, 'Tadap', which is all set for a December 3 release.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Shetty family including Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty and Athiya Shetty attended the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap in Mumbai.

2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty arrived at the screening donning an all-black attire, which she styled with a jacked and silver necklace.

3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty attended the event with her rumoured boyfriend and Indian cricketer, KL Rahul.

4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor who was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor often posts adorable pictures with him online and fans are gaga over them.

5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

KL Rahul supported Ahan Shetty by attending the screening for Tadap and wore a beige suit, which he paired with a black T-shirt and Jordans.

6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya and KL Rahul also struck a pose with Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff and the Shetty family at the screening on Wednesday, December 1.

7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Suniel, Mana, Athiya, KL Rahul and Tania Shroff supported Ahan Shetty ahead of his film's release on December 3.

Tags: Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul
