Last Updated:

'Tahalka' Movie Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The 1992 Action Film

'Tahalka' movie cast includes Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri and many more. Read ahead to know more about the cast of 'Tahalka' movie

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
tahalka movie cast

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TAHALKA TRAILER


Tahalka is a 1992 Hindi language action-adventure film directed by Anil Sharma and its cast includes Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri and many more. The story revolves around an evil dictator who captures the Indian Army Major’s daughter. The Major recruits a group of the best army officers to rescue his daughter before it is too late. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.7 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Tahalka movie.

A look at Tahalka movie cast

Dharmendra as Major Dharam Singh

Dharmendra played the role of Major Dharam Singh who is one of the Indian army officers recruited by the Indian Army Major. Dharmendra, who is known for his contributions to Indian cinema is referred to as the "He-Man” and has also received the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. One of his notable roles was in the 1975 film Sholay.

READ | 'Spaceballs' cast: Know more about the characters of the science fiction comedy film

Naseeruddin Shah as Captain Ranvir

Naseeruddin played the role of another Indian army officer recruited by the Major. Shah is notable in Indian parallel cinema and has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards and more. He was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema by the Government.

READ | 'Fame' cast: Check out the details about the actors of this musical-drama movie

Amrish Puri as General Dong

Amrish Puri played General Dong, an evil dictator of a kingdom called Dongrila. He kidnaps the Major’s daughter. Amrish Puri is known for playing iconic villainous roles in the industry in movies such as Mr India, Damini, Karan Arjun and many more. Apart from Bollywood, he has also appeared in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Hollywood films.

READ | 'Hocus Pocus 2' announced by Disney, film to see return of original cast members

Mukesh Khanna as Major Krishna Rao

Mukesh Khanna played the role of the Indian Army Major whose daughter has been captured by Dong. The actor is known for his portrayal of superhero Shaktimaan in Doordarshan's Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharat

READ | 'Trese' trailer released by Netflix; Darren Criss '& Nicole Scherzinger join voice cast

Other Tahalka movie characters

  • Shammi Kapoor as Brigadier Kapoor
  • Pallavi Joshi as Julie
  • Aditya Pancholi as Captain Rakesh
  • Ekta Sohini as Captain Anju Sinha
  • Jaaved Jafferi as Captain Javed
  • Prem Chopra as Prince Kow
  • Gulshan Grover as Orderly Allah Rakha

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TAHALKA TRAILER)

READ | 'Modok' cast: Details about the voice actors of the animated stop motion TV series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT