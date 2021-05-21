'Tahalka' Movie Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The 1992 Action Film

Tahalka is a 1992 Hindi language action-adventure film directed by Anil Sharma and its cast includes Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri and many more. The story revolves around an evil dictator who captures the Indian Army Major’s daughter. The Major recruits a group of the best army officers to rescue his daughter before it is too late. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.7 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Tahalka movie.

A look at Tahalka movie cast

Dharmendra as Major Dharam Singh

Dharmendra played the role of Major Dharam Singh who is one of the Indian army officers recruited by the Indian Army Major. Dharmendra, who is known for his contributions to Indian cinema is referred to as the "He-Man” and has also received the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. One of his notable roles was in the 1975 film Sholay.

Naseeruddin Shah as Captain Ranvir

Naseeruddin played the role of another Indian army officer recruited by the Major. Shah is notable in Indian parallel cinema and has won numerous awards in his career, including three National Film Awards and more. He was honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema by the Government.

Amrish Puri as General Dong

Amrish Puri played General Dong, an evil dictator of a kingdom called Dongrila. He kidnaps the Major’s daughter. Amrish Puri is known for playing iconic villainous roles in the industry in movies such as Mr India, Damini, Karan Arjun and many more. Apart from Bollywood, he has also appeared in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Hollywood films.

Mukesh Khanna as Major Krishna Rao

Mukesh Khanna played the role of the Indian Army Major whose daughter has been captured by Dong. The actor is known for his portrayal of superhero Shaktimaan in Doordarshan's Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharat.

Other Tahalka movie characters

Shammi Kapoor as Brigadier Kapoor

Pallavi Joshi as Julie

Aditya Pancholi as Captain Rakesh

Ekta Sohini as Captain Anju Sinha

Jaaved Jafferi as Captain Javed

Prem Chopra as Prince Kow

Gulshan Grover as Orderly Allah Rakha

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TAHALKA TRAILER)

