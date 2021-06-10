Tahir Raj Bhasin Calls Sushant A 'self-made' Star, Recalls Working With Him In Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary is going to fall on June 14, and ahead of that, his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke about him. The Mardaani actor stated that how this will be the first time since his demise that he will be publicly speaking about Sushant and his memories. Tahir Raj Bhasin also called Sushant a self-made actor and recalled working with him in Sushant's Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che.

Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up about working with Sushant

In an interview with India.com, Force 2 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke at length about his late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide last year on June 14. The actor stated that Sushant was a complete 90s buff and the younger parts of their film Chhichhore were set in the 90s so there was always music from that era playing in the common vanity van that the actors shared. Tahir also mentioned how Sushant was an excellent mimic and dancer and would occasionally dance like his favorite Bollywood actors. He also spoke about how Sushant brought this 'senior actor' energy on sets and motivated others too.

Speaking about the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks about Sushant, Tahir stated that he was a self-made actor and remembers working on his first film Kai Po Che, where Sushant was one of the lead actors and he had a 5-minute part. The Mardaani actor added that both he and Sushant saw his scenes from Kai Po Che in the vanity van while filming for Chhichhore and it was a great throwback moment for both of them. Tahir mentioned how it was very generous of the MS Dhoni actor to play that small scene, watch it and make everyone on set watch it as well. He also spoke about Sushant going from being a background dancer, working his way up to television stardom, and later achieving film stardom, with his first film being Kai Po Che, wherein he acted alongside him. Tahir said that Sushant achieved more goals than most people would do in two lifetimes.

Image - Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Accounts

