Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrates Birthday In Ladakh, Shares Pictures From 'birthday Trek'

Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently in Ladakh shooting for his upcoming web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. As Tahir Raj Bhasin's birthday falls on April 21, he is elated to celebrate it in the valley. The Mardaani actor took to his Instagram account to share pictures and videos from his trekking trip.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's birthday celebration in the Ladakh valley

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is on a filming schedule in Ladakh decided to extend his stay after a lockdown was announced in Maharashtra. According to Free Press Journal, he did not want to experience a lockdown birthday for a second consecutive year, so he stayed back in Ladakh. The actor took to Instagram to share photos where he can be seen indulging in the scenic beauty of Ladakh. He celebrated his birthday with a trek in the mountainous regions of the valley and shared a few videos and photos from his birthday trek. The caption for the post is titled "Birthday Trek & a Wish!". He expressed his gratitude towards the things he had "taken for granted". He also sent his support for the people who are suffering in these trying times, "If you or someone you know is going through a rough time I send you the strength to fight it & come out stronger."

Actors Jiiva, Sonakshi Sinha and comedian-writer Priya Malik wished the actor in the comments section. Fans dropped a flurry of red hearts and party emojis on the occasion of Tahir Raj Bhasin's birthday and wished him good health. Some fans even called him by the name of his character from Chhichhore. He also announced on his Instagram story that he will go live at 6 pm on his birthday.

A look at Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies

Tahir Raj Bhasin first shot to fame with his antagonist role in Mardaani. Later in 2019, the actor became a household name thanks to the immense success of Chhichhore. Currently, Tahir Raj Bhasin is preparing for his role in the Netflix webseriesYeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. He will be next seen in the sports film 83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, among others. He will also be seen in Looop Lapeta. The movie is scheduled to release on October 22, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram

