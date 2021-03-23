Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrates 'Chhichhore's' 'big Win'; Calls It A Day To Remember SSR

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, bagged the honour of the Best Hindi film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. On a related note, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who essayed a pivotal role in the film, talked about the film and its win while remembering his co-star SSR. Meanwhile, actor Prateik Babbar, who was also a part of the multi-starrer film, also extended his gratitude with a social media post.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on Chhichhore bagging a National Award:

In a statement, the 33-year-old actor said, "I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of Chhichhore. It will always be a special film to me . Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on. The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your own happiness. I feel so rewarded that we’ve been recognised by country’s highest award for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it, and the film even more special to all of us. As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remeberance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told".

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Prateik Babbar shared the official poster of the film and wrote a brief caption for it. While being grateful & honoured to be a part of the film, Babbar called it an extraordinary journey. Later, he thanked the maestro director Nitesh Tiwari, the powerhouse star cast and the talented crew of the film. In the conclusion, Prateik added that they dedicate the victory to their late brother Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, Varun Sharma also extended gratitude on social media. He shared a BTS picture, featuring the cast of Chhichhore. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari said the news of the movie winning the National Award "came out of the blue". "I was not even thinking about it. I am still surprised," Tiwari told PTI.