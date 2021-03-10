Tahir Raj Bhasin Expects To Tackle Genres With 'Bulbul Tarang' & 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

In the first week of March 2021, Tahir Raj Bhasin announced that he will be featured in the lead for two of Netflix's upcoming projects, which are Bulbul Tarang and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. While fans are waiting to watch him sharing the screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Tahir opened up about both the projects and said that he is looking forward to tackling different genres with Netflix's projects under his belt. Though only the announcement and a still of the respective projects have been shared so far, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Tahir Raj Bhasin gave a peek into Bulbul Tarang and Kaali Kaali Ankhein's storyline.

Tahir spills beans around Bulbul Tarang, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor told the publication that the Netflix offerings belong to different genres. He further added that while Bulbul Tarang is an all-out romantic drama with a social message woven in, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a suspense thriller. He also mentioned that both are entertaining stories with power-packed parts.

The Mardaani actor also believes that the forthcoming projects will showcase his versatility. He gave an update about Bulbul Tarang's shooting schedule as he informed that the team will start rolling the project from mid-April. Meanwhile, spilling beans around Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Bhasin said that being in the lead was an exciting challenge for him.

He concluded by saying that he will flex his acting muscles as he will juggle the genres over the next few months. With Bulbul Tarang, Tahir will mark his first collaboration with filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh, who has previously directed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018).

A peek into Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies

On the professional front, the Chhichhore actor has multiple projects lined up for release in his kitty, including Ranveer Singh's '83. On the other hand, on March 8, he announced the release date of his film Looop Lapeta. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 22, 2021.