Tahir Raj Bhasin Has A Very Relatable Response To A Fan Asking About His Marriage Plans

Tahir Raj Bhasin recently did an AMA session with his fans and followers on Instagram. On April 25, the actor took to his Instagram stories and told his fans to ask him anything. One of Tahir Raj Bhasin's fans asked, "your plans on getting married?". Responding to the same, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, "Mom? is that you again!".

As seen in Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram Stories, the actor avoided the marriage-related question and turned it into a joke. However, netizens surely relate to the actor's response to a fan asking about his marriage plans. In several past interviews, Tahir Raj Bhasin had admitted dating during school and college days. However, the star also said that after being committed to acting, he does not have time for relationships.

During the same ask me anything session, Tahir Raj Bhasin was asked a serious question. A fan asked, "How to tackle with covid anxiety". Replying to the same, the actor shared a list of practices one could follow to overcome the anxiety issues during the lockdown. Tahir's guide to tackling COVID anxiety included exercise, writing, cooking, reading, music.

He said, "find a way to move, to exercise even if for 15 mins in the day". He further added, "write about the things you're happy about, even the small simple things". Tahir Raj Bhasin shared, "Be grateful for what you have at the moment. Build on one skill it could be cooking, reading, music". "Find a way to make someone else's day better in the smallest way", the actor concluded.

A peek into upcoming Tahir Raj Bhasin's movies

Tahir has several films lined up for release. The actor is a part of the cast ensemble of Kabir Khan's film, 83. Based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev and the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Bhasin will be seen playing Sunil Gavaskar in the film. 83 stars Jiiva Choudary, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will also be seen in Aakash Bhatia's film, Looop Lapeta. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. It is the official Hindi remake of the German film, Run Lola Run. It is slated to release on Oct 22, 2021, in theatres.

