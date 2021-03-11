Tahir Raj Bhasin Recalls 'epic Chat' With The 'effortlessly Cool' Actor Jackie Shroff

On Thursday morning, Tahir Raj Bhasin took a trip down memory lane by sharing a stunning throwback picture with the ‘effortlessly cool’ actor Jackie Shroff. The Chhichhore star recalled his ‘epic chat’ with the veteran actor wherein he guided Tahir about the prospects of the showbiz industry. Upon seeing the post, fans have dropped endearing comments on the sweet post of the star.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘epic chat’ with Jackie Shroff

In the picture shared by Tahir, he appears to be relaxing on a terrace with the veteran star. Donning casual ensembles, both Tahir and Jackie seem to be having an intense conversation during the script reading of their short film. Although Tahir did not reveal the details of their conversation, the actor looked surely impressed by her expertise. In another photo, Tahir grins beside an intense Jackie Shroff who clicks the selfie. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor seemed impressed with their special camaraderie. While some named their meeting as ‘When Bhasin met Bhidu’, many hailed the actor as their ‘favourite star’. Red heart and smiley emoticon continues to flood the post. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tahir has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. He was last seen alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore. He is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama film 83 alongside Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh. Apart from him, Tahir has also made headline for Loop Lapeta. Starring Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, Tahir recently unveiled the release date of the film online with fans. Check it out:

Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya.... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021!

Previously, the posters of Loop Lapeta went to generate a massive buzz amongst the actor’s fan. Explaining the picture, Taapse wrote, “Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya. Enter the world of fire n ice! #LooopLapeta (sic)”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.