Tahir Raj Bhasin Reflects On Being Rejected 250 Times, Says 'It Meant I Needed To Grow'

Having worked in a handful of popular films in the last few years, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has now become one of the emerging actors of the Hindi film industry. But do you know that the road to stardom wasn’t an easy path for him? Before singing his breakthrough role in Mardaani, Tahir Raj Bhasin was rejected almost 250 times in auditions. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor reflected on his difficult journey and revealed how being positive brought the best out of him.

Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about facing rejections

During the interaction, the Kai Po Che star said that anything that is worthwhile takes time and that is something he understood when he first moved to Mumbai. Tahir revealed that he was rejected almost 250 times over a span of 3 years before he signed Mardaani. However, being rejected did not dull his spirits, instead, the star considered it as a phase of positive feel and feedback.

The struggle only thought him that he needed to grow and for him, growth comes only from hard work and hours of practice. According to Tahir, the improvements that came along the difficult time only prepared him to propel ahead. Strength lays in getting hit and in the will to keep moving forward, the actor added. Tahir believes that the entire world is all about the simple message of moving forward.

The actor explained how everyone at some point gets affected directly or indirectly by an unforeseen situation and at such a perilous time only courage can make everyone better, fitter and stronger. Courage can prepare one for the test of time that lies ahead. Despite facing rejections, the actor held his guard high and talking about the same, he expressed that he never saw his initial phase as a ‘struggling phase’.

Instead, he took it as an ‘aspiring' phase. Tahir Raj Bhasin felt that he was visualizing a dream and was aspiring to make it real at any cost. For him, the obstacles and hardship made his success worth celebrating. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tahir has a handful of projects in the pipeline including Looop Lapeta, 83 and Bulbul Tarang.

(Image: Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram)

