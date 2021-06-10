Tahir Raj Bhasin Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Was So Much Bigger Than Movies'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up about him and his personality. The Mardaani actor spoke at length about how Sushant was different than other actors and what made him stand out. Along with it, Tahir added that this was the first time he publicly spoke about his late co-star, ever since he passed away in June last year.

Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up about how Sushant was different from other actors

In an interview with India.com, Force 2 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin spoke about his Kai Po Che and Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. When asked about whether Sushant was a different kind of mainstream actor, Tahir stated that he remembers Sushant putting in a lot of thought when it came to his characters, and what set him apart from any other actor was that his world and his life was a lot more than just acting. He added that when one had conversations with Sushant, it could range from astrophysics to quantum gravity, playing the sitar to martial arts and that he just had a lot of diverse interests and no one could get bored around him.

Tahir recalled how if they packed up early, Sushant would invite them over to his house and he had a massive telescope as well, and they would spend time watching stars or playing table tennis, which added so much more to his personality. When asked about Sushant's work or what kind of roles he would want to do inspired by him, Tahir stated that Sushant would always pick the story and not the role and he also had an interest in sports, which is why he did MS Dhoni. The Mardaani actor added how Sushant was a very secure actor and at such a stage in his career, where he had so many films to choose from, he did an ensemble film like Chhichhore, because of the message the film had to give and it spoke a lot about him as a person. Tahir concluded by saying that he wants everyone to remember Sushant because he was self-made, because of his intelligence, and the choices that he made, which were intentionally unusual.

Image - Tahir Raj Bhasin's Instagram Account

