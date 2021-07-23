Tahir Raj Bhasin Stays Positive Amidst The Delay In Release Of Projects In This Pandemic

Tahir Raj Bhasin, one of the prolific Indian actors is best known for his stunning performances in movies namely Mardaani and Chhichhore. As the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies, he recently revealed how his projects were getting delayed due to the pandemic and yet he felt optimistic about it.

Tahir Raj Bhasin optimistic about his movie release

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Tahir Raj Bhasin opened up on the possibility of his movie releases getting delayed from the original date. Speaking about one of his movies getting released on an OTT platform, he stated how he had finished shooting for Kaali Kaali Aankhen and was waiting for the studios to take the call on the release date of his movie. He further stated how one of his highly-anticipated movies, 83, based on the 1983 World Cup win of India, had been ready for a release for a long time but was stuck because theatres were yet to reopen.

Without complaining about his other pending projects in the pandemic, he stated how they were lucky that it happened at a time when the films needed to be in the edit and post-production stage after the shoot and added how the lockdown time was utilised for that. He further spoke about his upcoming thriller series, Loop Lapeta and stated how it was a heist romantic comedy while another one named, Bulbul Tarang was a social drama. Adding to it, he stated how the director Shree Narayan Singh had a common theme to his films with having great entertainment value but a definite message and further added how it was exciting to be doing different things with every venture.

As the actor recently returned from Manali after wrapping up the shooting for a web series, he spoke about how travelling seemed distant to him in these tough times. He stated how he felt that it would be a good time to spend with oneself with the rules still the same where one couldn’t venture out much. He further stated how it did not look like travel would be possible for a few months at least.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s movies

The actor began his career in the acting industry with a cameo appearance in the movie, Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and was later seen in the film, Kai Po Che. His performance in movies namely Mardaani, Chhichhore, Force 2 and others was highly appreciated by the audiences. The actor will now be seen in the movie, 83, essaying the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film while his upcoming web series include Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Ranjish E Sahi.

IMAGE: TAHIR RAJ BHASIN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.