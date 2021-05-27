Tahir Raj Bhasin Takes His First COVID-19 Vaccine Jab; Thanks Health Care Workers On Duty

Tahir Raj Bhasin is considered to be among the emerging actors of the film industry, having worked in a handful of popular films in the last few years. The actor also posts on social media on a frequent basis and keeps his fans updated about what he’s up to. He has recently received his COVID-19 vaccine jab and has shared a few pictures of the moment on Instagram. He also penned a brief message of gratitude for the health workers, along with spreading a message of awareness related to the vaccination.

Tahir Raj Bhasin receives his first COVID-19 vaccine jab

Many film celebrities have shared glimpses of their vaccinations on social media in order to motivate their fans to get vaccinated as well. Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared a few of his own pictures, which show him receiving his first jab in Kullu Manali, which is located in Himachal Pradesh. The actor made sure to state the reason why he took the vaccine there, saying that he was shooting in the area before the lockdown was announced. He also added that the vaccination centre that got the jab was located in a village called Jagatsukh, which is located just outside Manali.

Tahir is visibly seen taking all the necessary precautions of wearing a mask and gloves while being present at the vaccination centre. He further said that he had received his Covishield jab at exactly 11:01 a.m. and went on to express his gratitude towards the health workers. He wrote, “Thank you to the scientific minds who have made this possible and to health care workers on duty in the remotest of districts to make sure we have a shot at a better, safer tomorrow”.

Tahir ended his message by requesting everyone to conduct their vaccine registration at the CoWin website regardless of the location. Tahir Raj Bhasin is best known for his portrayal of the antagonist in the 2014 hit film Mardaani. He will be next seen in 83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win. The film will witness him portraying the role of veteran Indian cricketer – Sunil Gavaskar.

