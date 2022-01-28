Tahir Raj Bhasin Thanks 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Director Sidharth Sengupta In New Post

Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently basking in the glory of his latest release Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The show revolves around Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva as she crosses all limits to get hold of him. Recently, Tahir penned a note of appreciation for director Sidharth Sengupta.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tahir penned a thank you note for the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein director, Sidharth Sengupta. Sharing a picture from the sets of the web series, the actor wrote, "@sidharth_sengupta sir, your calm demeanour & grit through the shoot was a lesson in leadership. (sic)" He added, "The journey of exploring Vikrant has been an amazing one! I thoroughly enjoyed the creative process of our discussions, agreements (and even the disagreements) always knowing that we were on the same team. You have led from the front. (sic)"

Expressing his thanks, Tahir concluded his post by writing, "As the world enjoys #YehkaalikaaliAnkhein, here’s to you! Thank you for all the memories 🙌🏽 (sic)".

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has been bankrolled by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd and comes from the director of popular television shows including Balika Vadhu. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

Tahir to be next seen in Looop Lapeta

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj will be next seen in Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta alongside Taapsee Pannu. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, Tahir dropped the track's clip and wrote,"'Jo bhi hona hein woh sabh forehead pe likha hein’ Nirvana, Song out now! (sic)" Take a look:

More about Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on 4 February 2022. It also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla among others in pivotal roles. Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari have jointly bankrolled the movie.

(Image: @tahirrajbhasin/Instagram)